Flash flood: injured girl was next to dead body

Cosenza, August 21 - An eight-year-old girl saved after a flash flood in a Calabrian national park Monday was found next to a dead body, rescuers said Tuesday. The girl, Chiara, was rescued after a rain-swollen mountain river engulfed a group of hikers and canyoners in the Pollino National Park. "She was semi-conscious but in a clear state of shock," a doctor said. "Her parents were almost certainly among the victims," said the doctor, Pasquale Gagliardi, head of the regional copter rescue unit.