Pensioner shoots dead 2 sons then self

Frosinone
21 Agosto 2018
Frosinone, August 21 - A 70-year-old pensioner shot dead his two sons and then turned the gun on himself at Esperia near Frosinone south of Rome on Tuesday. The sons were aged 26 and 18, local sources said. According to early reports there had not been any tension in the family. The tragedy happened at around seven o'clock in the morning, in the family home. The man's wife had gone out, police said.
