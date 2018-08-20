Lunedì 20 Agosto 2018 | 22:43

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli
18.08.2018

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo
19.08.2018

Ostuni, violenza sessuale a bordo di un treno: arrestato 40enne barese
18.08.2018

Il Bari riparte da Roma: lunedì prime sgambate
18.08.2018

Arriva nella casa al mare presa in affitto, ma nessuno gli apre: denunciato proprietario per truffa
19.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato
18.08.2018

Milan

Bridge collapse: Atlantia drops 9%

Autostrade lifts toll payments in Genoa

Milan, August 20 - Atlantia, the Benetton-controlled group that controls motorway group Autostrade per l'Italia, on Monday plunged a theoretical 9% on the Milan bourse after being taken out of trading for excessive volatility in the wake of Wednesday's bridge collapse that killed 43 in Genoa. The government is seeking to revoke Autostrade's license in the wake of the collapse, which sent shock waves across Italy and came after a string of less serious collapses in recent years. Autostrade said Monday it was lifting toll payments across Genoa's highway network for the foreseeable future.

