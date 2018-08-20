Bridge collapse: Atlantia drops 9%

Milan, August 20 - Atlantia, the Benetton-controlled group that controls motorway group Autostrade per l'Italia, on Monday plunged a theoretical 9% on the Milan bourse after being taken out of trading for excessive volatility in the wake of Wednesday's bridge collapse that killed 43 in Genoa. The government is seeking to revoke Autostrade's license in the wake of the collapse, which sent shock waves across Italy and came after a string of less serious collapses in recent years. Autostrade said Monday it was lifting toll payments across Genoa's highway network for the foreseeable future.