Several feared dead in rain-swollen Calabria river

20 Agosto 2018
Cosenza, August 20 - Two people died and an unspecified number were missing when torrential rain swelled a stream near Cosenza in Calabria on Monday, local sources said. The incident took place at the Raganello stream at Civita in Calabria. A group of hikers was reportedly surprised by the swell. They were said to be around 15 people, visiting gorges and canyons in the area. Some of them managed to reach safety on rocks, sources said. There are fears that other hiking groups may also have been hit.
