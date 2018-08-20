Moody's puts off Italy rating until DEF

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
Rome, August 20 - Moody's ratings agency has decided to put off until the end of October at the latest its decision on Italy's sovereign debt pending the publication of the government's DEF financial blueprint, due out by the end of September, the agency said Monday. It said it would then mull whether to cut the current rating of Baa2.
