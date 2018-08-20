Lunedì 20 Agosto 2018 | 17:48

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli
18.08.2018

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo
19.08.2018

Ostuni, violenza sessuale a bordo di un treno: arrestato 40enne barese
18.08.2018

Il Bari riparte da Roma: lunedì prime sgambate
18.08.2018

Arriva nella casa al mare presa in affitto, ma nessuno gli apre: denunciato proprietario per truffa
19.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
16.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato
18.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Rome

Giorgetti says won't rule out deficit over 3%

Major public works programme needed

Rome, August 20 - Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on Monday said he could not "rule out" the 2019 budget breaking the EU's 3% to GDP rule. Speaking on Sky TG24 on the possibility of breaching the key parameter to fund a major infrastructure maintenance and construction programme, Giorgetti said "I'm not ruling anything out". "Let's hope (public works) will be judged in a different way by the EU," he said. "It will be a difficult negotiation, but we intend to do it because we think we're in the right".

Destruction order ready as Genoa bridge creaks

Diciotti ship to dock at Catania

Bridge collapse: no one probed yet (3)

Spread cd hit 470 if 3% limit breached - Bloomberg

2 tourists sought for Vittoriano fountain dip

Giorgetti says won't rule out deficit over 3%

Soccer: Lazio woman ban ultras ID'd

Soccer: Modric denies calling Inter

GDM.TV

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato

Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mossoUno motoscafo rischia di affondare

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinatoe veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

PHOTONEWS

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

