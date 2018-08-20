Giorgetti says won't rule out deficit over 3%

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
Rome
20 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 20 - Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on Monday said he could not "rule out" the 2019 budget breaking the EU's 3% to GDP rule. Speaking on Sky TG24 on the possibility of breaching the key parameter to fund a major infrastructure maintenance and construction programme, Giorgetti said "I'm not ruling anything out". "Let's hope (public works) will be judged in a different way by the EU," he said. "It will be a difficult negotiation, but we intend to do it because we think we're in the right".
