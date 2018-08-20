Soccer: Lazio woman ban ultras ID'd

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
Digital Edition
Rome
20 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 20 - Police said Monday they had identified the first Lazio ultras who gave out leaflets at Sunday's Napoli game saying women should be kept out of the first 10 rows of the Curva Nord end stand. Police said they would shortly file the first citations for sexual discrimination. The leaflets issued by the self-styled 'Direttivo Diabolik Pluto' hard-core fans group urged women not to stray into the "holy place" of the first 10 rows, where the men were in "a trench". Celebrity nun and Lazio fan Suor Paola said she would defy the "absurd" ban.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli
Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo
Ostuni, stuprata a bordo di un treno: 40enne barese finisce ai domiciliari
Il Bari riparte da Roma: lunedì prime sgambate
Arriva nella casa al mare presa in affitto, ma nessuno gli apre: denunciato proprietario per truffa