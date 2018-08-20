Lunedì 20 Agosto 2018 | 16:07

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli
18.08.2018

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo
19.08.2018

Ostuni, violenza sessuale a bordo di un treno: arrestato 40enne barese
18.08.2018

Il Bari riparte da Roma: lunedì prime sgambate
18.08.2018

Arriva nella casa al mare presa in affitto, ma nessuno gli apre: denunciato proprietario per truffa
19.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
16.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato
18.08.2018

«Signora, si alzi in piedi!», la carica rock di Gianna Nannini a Lecce
17.08.2018

Rimini

Bridge collapse: We hiked maintenance 80% - Delrio

Italy 'fragile country' says ex-transport min

Bridge collapse: We hiked maintenance 80% - Delrio

Rimini, August 20 - The previous Democratic Party (PD) led government hiked motorway maintenance by 80%, former transport minister Graziano Delrio said Monday. "Each of us must understand the limits of political action: we did a 130 billion infrastructure plan, we raised maintenance by 80%, but you don't always reap what you sow," he said. "This remains a fragile country," said the PD bigwig. Delrio was speaking in the wake of last Wednesday's collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, which killed 43 people. Design flaws and poor maintenance have been blamed.

