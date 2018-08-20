MeToo activist Argento settles sexual assault suit

Rome, August 20 - The New York Times said Italian actress and leading #MeToo activist Asia Argento, one of the first to make rape claims against Harvey Weinstein, recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. Argento is one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement. The NYT said Argento, 42, settled the lawsuit filed by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, for $380,000 shortly after she said last October that movie mogul Weinstein raped her 20 years ago. Bennett says in the lawsuit that he had sex with Argento in a California hotel in 2013. The age of consent in California is 18. The Times said it received court documents that have been authenticated by three people familiar with the case. Another leading #MeToo campaigner, US actress Rose McGowan, said she was "heartbroken" at the news. "I will keep fighting to defend the victims of molestations," she said.