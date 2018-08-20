Indian worker hurt by pellets fired from car

Sulla Tap è lite tra Lezzi ed Emiliano. Lei: fai sceneggiata. Lui: maleducata
Rome, August 20 - A 40-year-old Indian factory worker was slightly hurt by three airgun pellets fired from a passing car as he was cycling at Terracina south of Rome last night, sources said Monday. The victim was cycling on the main Pontina highway when he was hit by the pellets, they said. In nearby Aprilia on August 15, a Cameroonian man was injured in the street by some pellets fired from an air rifle from a window. Three young men were cautioned fort that incident.
