Bridge collapse: pillar creaks, asset recovery stops

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli
18.08.2018

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo
19.08.2018

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo

Ostuni, violenza sessuale a bordo di un treno: arrestato 40enne barese
18.08.2018

Ostuni, stuprata a bordo di un treno: 40enne barese finisce ai domiciliari

Il Bari riparte da Roma: lunedì prime sgambate
18.08.2018

Il Bari riparte da Roma: lunedì prime sgambate

Arriva nella casa al mare presa in affitto, ma nessuno gli apre: denunciato proprietario per truffa
19.08.2018

Arriva nella casa al mare presa in affitto, ma nessuno gli apre: denunciato proprietario per truffa

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
16.08.2018

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra topi e degrado

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggia
a Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi! 

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato
18.08.2018

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci e trascina il proprietario per 20mt: arrestato

«Signora, si alzi in piedi!», la carica rock di Gianna Nannini a Lecce
17.08.2018

«Signora, si alzi in piedi!», la carica rock di Gianna Nannini a Lecce

Genoa

Bridge collapse: pillar creaks, asset recovery stops

Studying Autostrade nationalisation says Salvini

Bridge collapse: pillar creaks, asset recovery stops

Genoa, August 20 - The recovery of belongings from evacuated flats under Genoa's wrecked Morandi Bridge was suspended Monday after creaks were heard from the eastern pillar of the structure that collapsed killing 43 on August 14. Fire teams stopped their operations after the creaks were heard overnight and again Monday morning, local sources said. They were not noises caused by the wind, fire services said. Technical checks have been started. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the government was "studying" the nationalisation of motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia. "We are studying and working, we certainly won't give out the presents that some gave in the past, when some signed measures that allowed private companies to earn billions and made Italians pay billions," he said. The government is seeking to revoke the license of Autostrade, which is controlled by the Benetton group through the Atlantia group, after the disaster which sent shock waves across Italy and came after a string of less serious collapses in recent years. Atlantia on Monday plunged a theoretical 9% on the Milan bourse after being taken out of trading for excessive volatility yet again. Autostrade said Monday it was lifting toll payments across Genoa's highway network for the foreseeable future. The previous Democratic Party (PD) led government hiked motorway maintenance by 80%, former transport minister Graziano Delrio said Monday. "Each of us must understand the limits of political action: we did a 130 billion infrastructure plan, we raised maintenance by 80%, but you don't always reap what you sow," he said. "This remains a fragile country," said the PD bigwig. Fire services reported issues with the Magliana Bridge in Rome in February, Salvini said Monday. "The firemen inspecting (the bridge) in February found some issues, a state of decay, and then the competent structure moved in April," he said on Italian TV. Salvini added: "now I will have a report sent to me". The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) must "restart" from the jeers it received at Saturday's State funeral for Genoa bridge collapse victims, PD leader Maurizio Martina said Monday. "We must restart from those jeers in order to change," he said. While PD figures including Martina were subjected to whistles and catcalls, League-Five Star government figures were applauded at some of the funerals for the disaster's 43 victims. "The only thing not to do," Martina said, "is to treat with arrogance the climate that is crossing the country, because it concerns us. "The alternative to the League and the Five Stars is done by flanking these people again. "By putting our feet back on the streets. "Only in this way will we defeat the danger represented by those who rule us today". Meanwhile former PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi told La Repubblica daily that the "Jacobin-like" treatment of the PD would turn into a boomerang for the "presumed revolutionaries" and that the PD would respond to it.

