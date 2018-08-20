Bridge collapse: We hiked maintenance 80% - Delrio

Rimini, August 20 - The previous Democratic Party (PD) led government hiked motorway maintenance by 80%, former transport minister Graziano Delrio said Monday. "Each of us must understand the limits of political action: we did a 130 billion infrastructure plan, we raised maintenance by 80%, but you don't always reap what you sow," he said. "This remains a fragile country," said the PD bigwig. Delrio was speaking in the wake of last Wednesday's collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, which killed 43 people. Design flaws and poor maintenance have been blamed.