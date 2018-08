Missing woman's lover confesses to killing her

Brescia, August 20 - The lover of a 35-year-old Brescia woman who went missing on July 29 has confessed that he murdered her, sources said Monday. Fabrizio Pasini, 48, also from Brescia, told police he killed Manuela Bailo, the sources said. Pasini, a trade unionist for the UIL union and a colleague of the dead woman, led police to the place where he buried the body.