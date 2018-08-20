Europe measles cases up to 10 yr high

Rome, August 20 - Measles cases rose to a 10-year high in Europe this year, the World Health Organisation said Monday. The number of cases of adults and children with the disease hit more than 41,000, the WHO said. This was more than the number registered in a whole year in the last 10 years, the WHO said. Italy is one of the seven countries in the 53 countries of the WHO European region where more than 1,000 cases have been found. Ukraine was top with 23,000.