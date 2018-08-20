Diciotti ship in Italy if EU does bit - Salvini

Lunedì 20 Agosto 2018 | 12:51

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli
18.08.2018

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo
19.08.2018

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo

Ostuni, violenza sessuale a bordo di un treno: arrestato 40enne barese
18.08.2018

Ostuni, stuprata a bordo di un treno: 40enne barese finisce ai domiciliari

Il Bari riparte da Roma: lunedì prime sgambate
18.08.2018

Il Bari riparte da Roma: lunedì prime sgambate

Arriva nella casa al mare presa in affitto, ma nessuno gli apre: denunciato proprietario per truffa
19.08.2018

Arriva nella casa al mare presa in affitto, ma nessuno gli apre: denunciato proprietario per truffa

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
16.08.2018

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio
16.08.2018

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra topi e degrado

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggia
a Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi! 

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato
18.08.2018

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci e trascina il proprietario per 20mt: arrestato

«Signora, si alzi in piedi!», la carica rock di Gianna Nannini a Lecce
17.08.2018

«Signora, si alzi in piedi!», la carica rock di Gianna Nannini a Lecce

Rome

Diciotti ship in Italy if EU does bit - Salvini

Foreign ministry requests EU intervention

Diciotti ship in Italy if EU does bit - Salvini

Rome, August 20 - The Coast Guard's Diciotti ship carrying 177 rescued migrants will be able to land in Italy if the European Union dies its bit to redistribute the migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. Meanwhile the Italian foreign ministry "officially and formally" requested the intervention of the EU. The Diciotti picked up the migrants last week after they were spotted in Maltese waters and Salvini has stressed they must be spread across the EU if the ship is to land in Italy. Otherwise, he has said, they will be sent back to Libya. Salvini said on Italian TV: "the ship may land in Italy, as long as the 177 migrants are distributed, in a spirit of solidarity by the EU, which is made up of 27 countries". "Let them pay us this courtesy to play their part, given that we have taken in more than 700,000 people who came by sea". He reiterated the intention of sending the 177 back to Libya unless the EU does its bit.

