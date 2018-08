Bridge collapse: firemen flagged issues in Feb-Salvini

Rome, August 20 - Fire services reported issues with Genoa's collapsed Morandi Bridge in February, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. "The firemen inspecting (the bridge) in February found some issues, a state of decay, and then the competent structure moved in April," he said on Italian TV. Salvini added: "now I will have a report sent to me". The bridge collapsed on Wednesday killing 43. Design flaws and poor maintenance have been blamed, and the government is seeking to strip concessionary Autostrade per l'Italia, controlled by Benetton-controlled group Atlantia, of its motorways concession.