Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:da 5 anni segni di cedimento
15.08.2018

Bari, finisce sul lastrico per una cambiale protestata: «L’errore di un notaio ha rovinato la mia vita»
17.08.2018

Scossa di terremoto a Bari: epicentro in Molise, gente in strada
16.08.2018

Sud Est, scontro treni a Galugnano:«Il macchinista era inesperto»
17.08.2018

Bari, formiche in reparto«Chiusa la Rianimazione»
17.08.2018

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
16.08.2018

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio
16.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Crispiano, bruciavano rifiuti speciali in cava: 4 denunciati
17.08.2018

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria
14.08.2018

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato
18.08.2018

Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mossoUno motoscafo rischia di affondare
17.08.2018

«Signora, si alzi in piedi!», la carica rock di Gianna Nannini a Lecce
17.08.2018

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto
14.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

San Marco in Lamis

Farmer found dead with smashed skull

Homicide not ruled out

San Marco in Lamis, August 16 - The body of a 66-year-old farmer, Angelo Mancini, was found dead near the Marche town of San Marco in Lamis on the night between Sunday and Monday, sources said Thursday. The body was found near the man's tractor, with the skull smashed and several injuries on other parts of the body. Investigators have not ruled out homicide.

Bridge collapse: Five unaccounted for

Atlantia stock regains 5.68%

Dominican beaten up, called 'sh*tty black'

Bridge collapse: 'My son was killed' - victim's dad

Govt will revoke highway company concession-Di Maio

Few victims families want State funeral - chaplain

Soccer: Milinkovic staying at Lazio - Inzaghi

Soccer: I'm at Napoli for victory - Ancelotti

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato

Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mossoUno motoscafo rischia di affondare

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinatoe veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori

Conte a Foggia, le foto

