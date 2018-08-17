Dominican beaten up, called 'sh*tty black'

Venerdì 17 Agosto 2018 | 18:37

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:da 5 anni segni di cedimento
15.08.2018

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata: da 5 anni segni di cedimento

Scossa di terremoto a Bari: epicentro in Molise, gente in strada
16.08.2018

Scossa di terremoto a Bari: l'epicentro a Campobasso

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoionodue giovani di Torremaggiore
15.08.2018

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoiono tre giovani di Torremaggiore Foto

Fasano, ucciso da auto pirataI Carabinieri: chi sa, parli
15.08.2018

Fasano, ucciso da auto pirata. I Carabinieri: chi sa, parli

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno:a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia Vd

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio
16.08.2018

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria
14.08.2018

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
16.08.2018

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter
14.08.2018

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie
14.08.2018

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 35 morti e 15 feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh Dio, oh Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Vd: dall'alto

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto
14.08.2018

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta
14.08.2018

«Oh Dio, oh Dio!», il terrore in diretta

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne

Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali
16.08.2018

Giovinazzo diventa magica: danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Falerna

Dominican beaten up, called 'sh*tty black'

Police making progress in bid to track down attacker

Dominican beaten up, called 'sh*tty black'

Falerna, August 17 - Police are investigating after a man originally from the Dominican Republic reported being beaten with a bar near the Calabrian city of Catanzaro in a racist attack. The victim said the incident started when he was at a restaurant with his pregnant Italian wife and his mother-in-law. Someone allegedly came up to him and said: "sh*tty black... get back in the car and go away. Here in Calabria, blacks are not accepted". He said he was then attack outside the restaurant. Police are said to be making good progress in their effort to find the assailant.

