Soccer: Milinkovic staying at Lazio - Inzaghi

Rome
17 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 17 - Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said Friday that Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić will be staying at the Rome side this season despite being linked to several top European clubs. "Have I had reassurances from the club about Milinkovic? Certainly, there is harmony with the club and we talk constantly," Inzaghi told a news conference ahead of Lazio's season-opening Serie A game against Napoli on Saturday. "Milinković is a player who is in demand but this year he'll still be a Lazio player. "His departure was a possibility but I spoke to the lad during the pre-season training camp and I realised the club wanted to keep him and the player wanted to stay. "We have a good squad. There's lots of talk about Milinkovic, but the club was did well to hang on to (forwards Ciro) Immobile and Luis Alberto too".
