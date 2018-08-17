Soccer: Ronaldo can't win games in his own - Allegri

Turin, August 17 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday that his side cannot expect new arrival Cristiano Ronaldo to do everything for them ahead of the Portugal great's Serie A debut at Chievo on Saturday. "We have to out aside a period of excitement about the arrival of great players and, of the greatest of all," Allegri told a news conference. "Now we have to get our feet back on the ground and keep a low profile. "We must not make the mistake (of thinking) that we have Ronaldo, so we must win. "He'll help us to win if the team is moving. "He's an added value to a side that has played to two Champions League finals in four years and won what was there to be won".