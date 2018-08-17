Soccer: I'm at Napoli for victory - Ancelotti

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 35 morti e 15 feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh Dio, oh Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Vd: dall'alto
Naples
17 Agosto 2018
Naples, August 17 - New Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday that he was determined to quench the thirst for victory of the fans of the Naples side. "These fans have been waiting a long time for victory," the former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG boss told a news conference ahead of Napoli's Serie A opener at Lazio on Saturday. "We are here for this, to work and give them sources of satisfaction. "I chose Napoli to have a new experience, completely different from the previous ones I have had in a totally different situation - the calm of Paris and London and the passion of this place. "I'm coaching again in Italy after nine years away and I'm very excited".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 35 morti e 15 feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh Dio, oh Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Vd: dall'alto
Ponte Morandi in Basilicata: da 5 anni segni di cedimento
Scossa di terremoto a Bari: l'epicentro a Campobasso
Scontro nel Foggiano, muoiono tre giovani di Torremaggiore Foto
Fasano, ucciso da auto pirata. I Carabinieri: chi sa, parli
Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia Vd