Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:da 5 anni segni di cedimento
15.08.2018

Scossa di terremoto a Bari: epicentro in Molise, gente in strada
16.08.2018

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoionodue giovani di Torremaggiore
15.08.2018

Fasano, ucciso da auto pirataI Carabinieri: chi sa, parli
15.08.2018

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno:a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio
16.08.2018

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria
14.08.2018

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
16.08.2018

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter
14.08.2018

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie
14.08.2018

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto
14.08.2018

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta
14.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali
16.08.2018

Rome

Lights off at Colosseum for bridge-disaster mourning

State funeral for victims on Saturday

Rome, August 17 - The culture ministry said Friday that the lights will be turned off at the Colosseum on Rome between 22:00 and 23:00 on Saturday, a day of national mourning after this week's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. A State funeral will be held for many of the 38 people known to have died so far on Saturday, although a private funeral was held for some of the victims on Friday. The ministry said that shows that had been planned to take place at the Colosseum on Saturday have been cancelled. The city of Rome said the lights would also be switched off at the imperial forums and other important monuments, such as the Trevi Fountain, while flags will be hung at half mast.

Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mossoUno motoscafo rischia di affondare

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinatoe veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie

Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori

Conte a Foggia, le foto

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

