Lights off at Colosseum for bridge-disaster mourning

Rome, August 17 - The culture ministry said Friday that the lights will be turned off at the Colosseum on Rome between 22:00 and 23:00 on Saturday, a day of national mourning after this week's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. A State funeral will be held for many of the 38 people known to have died so far on Saturday, although a private funeral was held for some of the victims on Friday. The ministry said that shows that had been planned to take place at the Colosseum on Saturday have been cancelled. The city of Rome said the lights would also be switched off at the imperial forums and other important monuments, such as the Trevi Fountain, while flags will be hung at half mast.