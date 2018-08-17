Bridge collapse: Broken cable rod may be to blame

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
17 Agosto 2018
Genoa, August 17 - Antonio Brencich, a University of Genoa lecturer who is part of the transport and infrastructure commission tasked with establishing the causes of this week's highway-bridge collapse, said Friday that the breaking of a cable rod was "a serious work hypothesis". "There is talk that the collapse was sparked by the breaking of a cable rod," Brencich told reporters after doing a quick inspection of the area where the bridge caved in. "There are eye witness accounts and videos that go in this direction".
