Attack on League office was terrorism - prosecutor

Venice, August 17 - Treviso Prosecutor Michele Dalla Costa said Friday that the explosives planted outside the provincial office of the League in the town of Villorba was "terrorism". One explosive went off on the night between Wednesday and Thursday while bomb disposal experts subjected another device to a controlled explosion. An anarchist group calling itself the 'Haris Hatzimihelakis/Internazionale' cell said that it was responsible for the blast, which did not cause any damage to the structure or injure anyone. League sources said that the first explosive may have been a trap seeking to lure someone into tripping a wire and setting off a more dangerous bomb made up of a pressure cooker filled with nails. "A rudimentary bomb exploded outside the League's office in Villorba (Treviso), another was found that had not gone off," tweeted the leader of the rightwing party, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. "They are trying to stop us but violent people and delinquents do not scare us. "We'll keep going, stronger than before. #Idontquit".