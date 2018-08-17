Soccer: Marchisio leaving Juve after 25 years

Venerdì 17 Agosto 2018 | 13:22

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:da 5 anni segni di cedimento
15.08.2018

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata: da 5 anni segni di cedimento

Scossa di terremoto a Bari: epicentro in Molise, gente in strada
16.08.2018

Scossa di terremoto a Bari: l'epicentro a Campobasso

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoionodue giovani di Torremaggiore
15.08.2018

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoiono tre giovani di Torremaggiore Foto

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno:a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia Vd

Fasano, ucciso da auto pirataI Carabinieri: chi sa, parli
15.08.2018

Fasano, ucciso da auto pirata. I Carabinieri: chi sa, parli

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio
16.08.2018

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria
14.08.2018

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
16.08.2018

Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter
14.08.2018

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie
14.08.2018

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 35 morti e 15 feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh Dio, oh Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Vd: dall'alto

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto
14.08.2018

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta
14.08.2018

«Oh Dio, oh Dio!», il terrore in diretta

Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali
16.08.2018

Giovinazzo diventa magica: danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne

Turin

Soccer: Marchisio leaving Juve after 25 years

Contract rescinded by mutual consent says club

Soccer: Marchisio leaving Juve after 25 years

Turin, August 17 - Juventus said Friday that they are parting company with midfielder Claudio Marchisio after 25 years together. A product of the Turin giants' academy, Marchisio helped Juve win the last seven Serie A titles, plus four consecutive Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. The 32-year-old made 389 appearances for the club, scoring 37 goals, but he was no longer sure of a starting place and his contract has been rescinded by mutual consent. "With every battle competed, every ripple of the net and every trophy raised, his childhood dreams kept coming true. In truth, we all lived our dreams side by side with Claudio," Juve said on the club website. "Watching him grow and become, year after year, a man, husband and father filled all of us Bianconeri with a unique sense of gratification. "Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour". Marchisio, who has 55 Italy caps, is expected to move to a club outside Italy.

