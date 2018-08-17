Soccer: Marchisio leaving Juve after 25 years

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Sballo in Salento, altri 8 arresti per droga e Gallipoli e S. Cesarea: spacciavano coca e «pasticche»
Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 35 morti e 15 feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh Dio, oh Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Vd: dall'alto
Turin, August 17 - Juventus said Friday that they are parting company with midfielder Claudio Marchisio after 25 years together. A product of the Turin giants' academy, Marchisio helped Juve win the last seven Serie A titles, plus four consecutive Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. The 32-year-old made 389 appearances for the club, scoring 37 goals, but he was no longer sure of a starting place and his contract has been rescinded by mutual consent. "With every battle competed, every ripple of the net and every trophy raised, his childhood dreams kept coming true. In truth, we all lived our dreams side by side with Claudio," Juve said on the club website. "Watching him grow and become, year after year, a man, husband and father filled all of us Bianconeri with a unique sense of gratification. "Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour". Marchisio, who has 55 Italy caps, is expected to move to a club outside Italy.
