Molise tremors continued through night after quake

August 17 - Many families spent the night in their vehicles in the Campobasso province, where some 30 tremors and aftershocks were felt in 48 hours. On the eve of the August 15 holiday there was an initial strong one measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, surpassed on Thursday at 8:19 PM by one of a 5.2 magnitude. At 10:22 PM there was another one measuring 4.4, all of which were felt in the nearby provinces of Abruzzo, Campania and southern Lazio as well. No injuries or deaths were reported but some buildings suffered minor damage. Telluric movement is almost constant in the area but the increase in intensity in recent days has led to concern.