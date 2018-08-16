Genoa bridge-collapse death toll 38, 10-20 could be missing

Rome, August 16 - The death toll from Tuesday's highway bridge collapse in Genoa is 38, the prefect's office said Thursday. The figure is provisional as many people are unaccounted for and 15 people are injured, including nine seriously. Three children are among the victims. Four French nationals and two Albanians are also among the dead. Genoa Chief Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said Thursday that "there could be 10 to 20 people still missing". Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Thursday that rescuers were unlikely to find any more survivors. He said that, as the hours passed, "it is not very likely to find survivors". "Some of the injured people are still in a serious condition," he added. "The condition of one is particularly worrying". He added that the region was taking action to help over 600 people who are unable to access their homes because of the disaster. "In the next few days 30 homes will be available for the people made homeless by the Morandi bridge (collapse)," he said. "One hundred more will arrive later, but the commitment is to give a home to everyone by the end of the year". He added that it will not be possible to render the houses under the bridge fit for use again.