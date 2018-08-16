Giovedì 16 Agosto 2018 | 15:28

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:da 5 anni segni di cedimento
15.08.2018

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno:a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoionodue giovani di Torremaggiore
15.08.2018

Bari e Trani, altri 4 mortiin due incidenti stradali
14.08.2018

Centri commerciali aperti a Ferragosto, sindacati proclamano sciopero
13.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria
14.08.2018

Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino, morti due giovani: arrestato 22enne, guidava ubriaco e drogato
14.08.2018

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter
14.08.2018

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati
14.08.2018

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto
14.08.2018

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie
14.08.2018

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta
14.08.2018

Natale o Ferragosto? A Torre dell'Orso scatta il Christmas Party in spiaggia
14.08.2018

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Genoa

Unlikely to find any more survivors - Toti

Governor promises to help people made homeless by disaster

Genoa, August 16 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Thursday that rescue teams were unlikely to find any more survivors of Tuesday's highway bridge collapse in Genoa. He said that, as the hours passed, "it is not very likely to find survivors". "Some of the injured people are still in a serious condition," he added. "The condition of one is particularly worrying". He added that the region was taking action to help over 600 people who are unable to access their homes because of the disaster. "In the next few days 30 homes will be available for the people made homeless by the Morandi bridge (collapse)," he said. "One hundred more will arrive later, but the commitment is to give a home to everyone by the end of the year". He added that it will not be possible to render the houses under the bridge fit for use again.

Bridge collapse: we won't pay Atlantia penalty-Di Maio

Genoa bridge-collapse death toll 38, 10-20 could be missing

Genoa death toll revised down to 38

Mattarella to attend Genoa bridge-disaster funeral

Soccer: Italy drops to all-time ranking low

Farmer found dead with smashed skull

Unlikely to find any more survivors - Toti

Concessionary responsible for security - EU after disaster

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinatoe veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie

Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori

Conte a Foggia, le foto

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

