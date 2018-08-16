Atlantia is heartless, should apologize - Salvini

Rome, August 16 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Thursday blasted Atlantia after it warned that the government was liable to pay a hefty penalty if it goes through with an announcement that it will withdraw the concession of its subsidiary, highways company Autostrade per l'Italia, after Tuesday's bridge collapse in Genoa. "Atlantia (Autostrade) once again manages to talk about money and business, asking for more millions from the Italian people in the case of the government's revocation of the concession after the Genoa disaster, with incredible cheek and with dead people who are still yet to be identified," Salvini, the leader of the rightwing League party, said via Twitter. "From the top of their full wallets (and their empty hearts) they should apologize and give us the names of those who are responsible for the disaster and must pay. We're not interested in anything else".