Govt announcement without verification - Atlantia

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:da 5 anni segni di cedimento
15.08.2018

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:
da 5 anni segni di cedimento

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno:a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia Vd

Bari e Trani, altri 4 mortiin due incidenti stradali
14.08.2018

Bari, muoiono madre e figlia
Trani, 2 morti dopo il mare

Centri commerciali aperti a Ferragosto, sindacati proclamano sciopero
13.08.2018

Centri commerciali aperti a Ferragosto, sindacati proclamano sciopero

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoionodue giovani di Torremaggiore
15.08.2018

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoiono tre giovani di Torremaggiore Foto

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria
14.08.2018

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino, morti due giovani: arrestato 22enne, guidava ubriaco e drogato
14.08.2018

Scontri nel Brindisino, morti 2 giovani: arrestato 22enne, era ubriaco e drogato 
Bari e Trani, altre 4 vittime

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter
14.08.2018

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati
14.08.2018

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto
14.08.2018

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie
14.08.2018

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 35 morti e 15 feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh Dio, oh Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Vd: dall'alto

Natale o Ferragosto? A Torre dell'Orso scatta il Christmas Party in spiaggia
14.08.2018

Natale o Ferragosto? A Torre dell'Orso arriva Babbo Natale in spiaggia

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta
14.08.2018

«Oh Dio, oh Dio!», il terrore in diretta

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Bari, sparisce il jet rumeno: addio alle ferie in Grecia

Rome

Govt announcement without verification - Atlantia

Company warns of impact on stock, bonds

Govt announcement without verification - Atlantia

Rome, August 16 - Atlantia said Thursday that the government's announcement that it would strip its subsidiary, Autostrade per l'Italia, of its concession after Tuesday's bridge collapse in Genoa was made without any verification of the responsibility for the disaster. "With reference to the announced beginning of the procedure aiming at the termination of the concession of its subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia, Atlantia SpA notes that such announcement was publicly communicated lacking a specific default notice and without any verification of the material causes of the accident," the group said in a statement. "Whilst in case of early termination or revocation of the concession - according to the rules and procedures provided for the same concession agreement - an indemnification payment equal to the residual value of the concession is due to the concessionaire, net of any penalty if and to the extent applicable, the modality of such announcement may have impacts on the Atlantia shareholders and bondholders. "Atlantia keeps supporting Autostrade per l'Italia in its debate with the Government Institutions in such a sensitive moment, with the aim also of protecting the interests of its shareholders and bondholders by means of a correct and timely information to the market".

