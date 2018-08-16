Highway firm to lose concession after disaster - Di Maio

Giovedì 16 Agosto 2018 | 11:49

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:da 5 anni segni di cedimento
15.08.2018

Ponte Morandi in Basilicata:
da 5 anni segni di cedimento

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno:a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia Vd

Bari e Trani, altri 4 mortiin due incidenti stradali
14.08.2018

Bari, muoiono madre e figlia
Trani, 2 morti dopo il mare

Centri commerciali aperti a Ferragosto, sindacati proclamano sciopero
13.08.2018

Centri commerciali aperti a Ferragosto, sindacati proclamano sciopero

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoionodue giovani di Torremaggiore
15.08.2018

Scontro nel Foggiano, muoiono tre giovani di Torremaggiore Foto

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria
14.08.2018

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino, morti due giovani: arrestato 22enne, guidava ubriaco e drogato
14.08.2018

Scontri nel Brindisino, morti 2 giovani: arrestato 22enne, era ubriaco e drogato 
Bari e Trani, altre 4 vittime

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter
14.08.2018

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati
14.08.2018

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto
14.08.2018

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie
14.08.2018

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 35 morti e 15 feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh Dio, oh Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Vd: dall'alto

Natale o Ferragosto? A Torre dell'Orso scatta il Christmas Party in spiaggia
14.08.2018

Natale o Ferragosto? A Torre dell'Orso arriva Babbo Natale in spiaggia

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta
14.08.2018

«Oh Dio, oh Dio!», il terrore in diretta

Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia
14.08.2018

Bari, sparisce il jet rumeno: addio alle ferie in Grecia

Rome

Highway firm to lose concession after disaster - Di Maio

Company clearly did not do necessary maintenance -deputy premier

Highway firm to lose concession after disaster - Di Maio

Rome, August 16 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio reiterated on Thursday that the government intends to strip highways company Autostrade per l'Italia of its concession after Tuesday's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. On Wednesday Premier Giuseppe Conte said the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) executive would not wait for the outcome of a criminal investigation and trial into the collapse before taking action. "I confirm the (decision to) withdraw Autostrade's concession," said M5S leader Di Maio told Radio 24. "I want to reiterate the government's position, which is that it is not acceptable for people to die while paying a toll. "The stock market had already condemned Atlantia, the owner of Autostrade per l'Italia, before the government announced the withdrawal of the concession. "It was clear that those who should have done the maintenance did not do it". Experts have expressed doubts about whether the government can revoke Autostrade per l'Italia's concession without invoking penalties of many billions of euros. The company has said it is confident it can show it respected the conditions of its concession for the Genoa highway, saying it carried out regular maintenance and safety checks.

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinatoe veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinato
e veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

 
Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

 
Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia

Bari, sparisce il jet rumeno: addio alle ferie in Grecia

 
Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

 
«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta

«Oh Dio, oh Dio!», il terrore in diretta

 
Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 35 morti e 15 feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh Dio, oh Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Vd: dall'alto

 
Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Mafia, a un anno dalla tragedia la cerimonia a San Marco in Lamis

 
Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

 

Lecce, un flash mob per liberare gli scogli di San Gregorio

Lecce, un flash mob per liberare gli scogli di San Gregorio

 
Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

 
Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

 
Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

 
Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

 
Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati cinque spacciatori

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 

16.08.2018

