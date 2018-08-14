Six EU countries agree to take Aquarius migrants-report

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino, morti due giovani: arrestato 22enne, guidava ubriaco e drogato
Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 20 morti e feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh, mio Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Video dall'alto
Rome
14 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 14 - Six EU countries have reached an agreement to receive the 141 migrants recently saved by the Aquarius NGO-run search-and-rescue ship in the Mediterranean, El Pais reported on Tuesday, citing Spanish government sources. Spain will take 60 asylum seekers, the daily said. France and Lisbon will also receive some of the migrants, with the latter taking 30, according to the report. It did not say which other countries were involved in the agreement. According to Portuguese media, the Aquarius will dock in Malta. Malta and Italy had both refused to allow the ship access to their ports.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Calcio, calendario di B a 19 squadre: caos e ricorsi. Bari, si allontana la C
Lecce, violenza su una 14enne: denunciato 21 enne del Gambia. Tateo (Lega): castrazione chimica
Potenza, rissa tra extracomunitari: sgozzato gambiano. Un fermato
Putignano, lite per una birra finisce a coltellate: grave un 27enne, ferita anche la madre
Mistero sulla Murgia
le auto a folle
risalgono la pendenza