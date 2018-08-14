Conte to visit Genoa after bridge-collapse disaster

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino, morti due giovani: arrestato 22enne, guidava ubriaco e drogato
Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, 20 morti e feriti. Quattro estratti vivi
«Oh, mio Dio!»: terrore in diretta | Video dall'alto
14 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will go to Genoa later on Tuesday after a highway bridge collapsed in the northern city, taking many lives. Conte will also spend Wednesday in Genoa, premier office sources said. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Monday described the collapse of a motorway viaduct in Genoa as an "inhuman tragedy". "I am following what has happened in Genoa with maximum apprehension, which looks like being an inhuman tragedy," Toninelli said via Twitter. "We are in close contact with the highways agency and we are going to the scene with deputy minister Rixi. "My total support and the moment is with the city". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that the government was working to save lives. "We are following the situation of the Genoa bridge collapse minute by minute," Salvini said via Twitter. "I thank the 200 fire fighters (and all the other heroes) who are already working to save lives".
