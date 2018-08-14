Conte to visit Genoa after bridge-collapse disaster

Martedì 14 Agosto 2018 | 17:06

Bari in serie C, primo verdettoin arrivo oggi con il calendario B
13.08.2018

Torre dell'Orso, ragazzina denuncia«Violentata da due extracomunitari»
11.08.2018

Potenza, rissa e coltellate in centrotra extracomunitari: ucciso gambiano
13.08.2018

Putignano, lite per una birra finisce a coltellate: grave un 27enne, ferita anche la madre
13.08.2018

Mistero sulla Murgia le auto a folle risalgono la pendenza
09.12.2009

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo
12.08.2018

Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino, morti due giovani: arrestato 22enne, guidava ubriaco e drogato
14.08.2018

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori
13.08.2018

Caporalato, auto senza assicurazione e furgoni stracolmi: multe e sequestri
12.08.2018

Cerignola, ecco la centrale dei ricambi di Golf rubate: arrestati ricettatori
11.08.2018

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie
14.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto
14.08.2018

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta
14.08.2018

Tutti pazzi per il parco acquatico gonfiabile: inaugurato il Crazy Park
12.08.2018

Rome, August 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will go to Genoa later on Tuesday after a highway bridge collapsed in the northern city, taking many lives. Conte will also spend Wednesday in Genoa, premier office sources said. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Monday described the collapse of a motorway viaduct in Genoa as an "inhuman tragedy". "I am following what has happened in Genoa with maximum apprehension, which looks like being an inhuman tragedy," Toninelli said via Twitter. "We are in close contact with the highways agency and we are going to the scene with deputy minister Rixi. "My total support and the moment is with the city". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that the government was working to save lives. "We are following the situation of the Genoa bridge collapse minute by minute," Salvini said via Twitter. "I thank the 200 fire fighters (and all the other heroes) who are already working to save lives".

