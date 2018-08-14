Genoa bridge collapses, 11 dead says ministry

Martedì 14 Agosto 2018 | 14:47

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari in serie C, primo verdettoin arrivo oggi con il calendario B
13.08.2018

Calcio, calendario di B a 19 squadre: caos e ricorsi. Bari, si allontana la C

Torre dell'Orso, ragazzina denuncia«Violentata da due extracomunitari»
11.08.2018

Lecce, violenza su una 14enne: denunciato 21 enne del Gambia. Tateo (Lega): castrazione chimica

Potenza, rissa e coltellate in centrotra extracomunitari: ucciso gambiano
13.08.2018

Potenza, rissa tra extracomunitari: sgozzato gambiano. Un fermato

Putignano, lite per una birra finisce a coltellate: grave un 27enne, ferita anche la madre
13.08.2018

Putignano, lite per una birra finisce a coltellate: grave un 27enne, ferita anche la madre

Strage braccianti: al via le indagini per caporalato a Foggia e Larino
13.08.2018

Strage braccianti nel Foggiano: indagati tre imprenditori agricoli

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo
12.08.2018

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47. Denunciato il comandante

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori
13.08.2018

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati cinque spacciatori

Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino morti due 20enni a Tuturano e Speziale
14.08.2018

Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino
morti due 20enni a Tuturano e Speziale

Caporalato, auto senza assicurazione e furgoni stracolmi: multe e sequestri
12.08.2018

Caporalato, auto senza assicurazione e furgoni stracolmi: multe e sequestri

Cerignola, ecco la centrale dei ricambi di Golf rubate: arrestati ricettatori
11.08.2018

Cerignola, ecco la centrale dei ricambi di Golf rubate: arrestati ricettatori

Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie
14.08.2018

Crolla ponte a Genova, 11 morti, tra cui un bimbo. Due persone estratte vive
La ripresa aerea del crollo (Vd)

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne

Tutti pazzi per il parco acquatico gonfiabile: inaugurato il Crazy Park
12.08.2018

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park

Prof. Gesualdo: «Primo trapianto al mondo a partire da donatore cadavere»
12.08.2018

Trapianto di rene a catena a Bari. Gesualdo: «Ecco il primo caso al mondo»

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta
14.08.2018

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta dei testimoni

Genoa

Genoa bridge collapses, 11 dead says ministry

Several vehicles crushed with people inside - rescue sources

Genoa bridge collapses, 11 dead says ministry

Genoa, August 14 - The interior ministry said that 11 people are known to have have died after a section of a highway bridge in Genoa collapsed on Tuesday. It said five injured people were in hospital in a serious condition. Several crushed vehicles are under the rubble with dead people inside and two people were pulled out alive, rescue sources said. Some lorries ended up in the Polvecera river, Carabinieri police sources said. The Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs gave way amid torrential rain. It runs over shopping centres, factories, some homes, the Genoa-Milan railway line and the river. "I am following what has happened in Genoa with maximum ransport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said via Twitter. "We are in close contact with the highways agency and we are going to the scene with deputy minister Rixi. "My total support and the moment is with the city".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Lighting hit Genoa bridge - eye witnesses

Lighting hit Genoa bridge - eye witnesses

 
Bridge collapse: child among victims

Bridge collapse: child among victims

 
Genoa bridge collapses, 11 dead says ministry

Genoa bridge collapses, 11 dead says ministry

 
Genoa bridge collapse: 11 dead so far - ministry

Genoa bridge collapse: 11 dead so far - ministry

 
Genoa bridge collapses, 10s of deaths reported

Genoa bridge collapses, 10s of deaths reported

 
Confusion on vaccines unacceptable - unions

Confusion on vaccines unacceptable - unions

 
Two people pulled out of Genoa rubble

Two people pulled out of Genoa rubble

 
Person pulled out of Genoa bridge rubble alive

Person pulled out of Genoa bridge rubble alive

 

GDM.TV

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

Ponte crollato a Genova, le immagini dall'alto

 
«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta

«Oh mio Dio», il terrore in diretta dei testimoni

 
Genova, apocalisse sull'autostrada: crolla un ponte, giù oltre 100 metri. Auto e persone sotto le macerie

Crolla ponte a Genova, 11 morti, tra cui un bimbo. Due persone estratte vive
La ripresa aerea del crollo (Vd)

 
Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Mafia, a un anno dalla tragedia la cerimonia a San Marco in Lamis

 
Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

 
Prof. Gesualdo: «Primo trapianto al mondo a partire da donatore cadavere»

Trapianto di rene a catena a Bari. Gesualdo: «Ecco il primo caso al mondo»

 
La masseria che faceva affari con 2mila piante droga a Lecce

La masseria che faceva affari con 2mila piante droga a Lecce

 
A Vieste la leggenda di Cristalda e Pizzomunno si trasforma in street art

A Vieste la leggenda di Cristalda e Pizzomunno si trasforma in street art

 

PHOTONEWS

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

 
Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati cinque spacciatori

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

 
Panico al centro commerciale rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

Panico al centro commerciale
rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

 
Gallipoli, blitz nella zona della movida: la polizia con i cani antidroga

Gallipoli, blitz nella zona della movida: la polizia con i cani antidroga

 
Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47. Denunciato il comandante

 

Digital Edition

14.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU