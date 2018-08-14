Genoa bridge collapses, 10s of deaths reported

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
14 Agosto 2018
Genoa, August 14 - Fire brigade sources said that tens of people have died after a section of a highway bridge in Genoa collapsed on Tuesday. Several crushed vehicles are under the rubble with dead people inside and two people were pulled out alive, rescue sources said. Some lorries ended up in the Polvecera river, Carabinieri police sources said. The Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs gave way amid torrential rain. It runs over shopping centres, factories, some homes, the Genoa-Milan railway line and the river. "I am following what has happened in Genoa with maximum ransport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said via Twitter. "We are in close contact with the highways agency and we are going to the scene with deputy minister Rixi. "My total support and the moment is with the city".
