2.5mn in assets seized from 'Ndrangheta-linked businessman

Rome, August 14 - Reggio Calabria finance police on Tuesday seized assets worth around 2.5 million euros from Giuseppe Stefano Tito Liuzzo, a businessman who is suspected of being a member of the Rosmini 'Ndrangheta clan, sources said. The clan is considered the dominant force in Reggio Calabria's Modena, Ciccarello and San Giorgio Extra quarters. Tuesday's seizure stemmed from a probe linked to the 'Araba Fenice' operation that concluded in 2013 with 47 people being subjected to restrictive measures and the confiscation of 90 million euros.