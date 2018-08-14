Martedì 14 Agosto 2018 | 12:46

Bari in serie C, primo verdettoin arrivo oggi con il calendario B
13.08.2018

Torre dell'Orso, ragazzina denuncia«Violentata da due extracomunitari»
11.08.2018

Potenza, rissa e coltellate in centrotra extracomunitari: ucciso gambiano
13.08.2018

Putignano, lite per una birra finisce a coltellate: grave un 27enne, ferita anche la madre
13.08.2018

Strage braccianti: al via le indagini per caporalato a Foggia e Larino
13.08.2018

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo
12.08.2018

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori
13.08.2018

Caporalato, auto senza assicurazione e furgoni stracolmi: multe e sequestri
12.08.2018

Sangue sulle strade nel Brindisino morti due 20enni a Tuturano e Speziale
14.08.2018

Cerignola, ecco la centrale dei ricambi di Golf rubate: arrestati ricettatori
11.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Tutti pazzi per il parco acquatico gonfiabile: inaugurato il Crazy Park
12.08.2018

Prof. Gesualdo: «Primo trapianto al mondo a partire da donatore cadavere»
12.08.2018

Salvini a Lesina: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata»
11.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Rome

Tunisia held 9 Islamist extremists headed for Italy- Salvini

Group was about to take dinghy to Italy says interior minister

Rome, August 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that Tunisia had detained a group of potentially dangerous Islamist extremists who were about to try to reach Italy via sea. "The Tunisian authorities have held nine Islamic extremists who were trying to embark on a rubber dinghy to reach Italy," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party, said via Twitter. "This will show those who say 'the terrorists don't arrive by boat...' Will (daily newspaper) Repubblica report this?".

Bridge collapse on Genoa highway

2.5mn in assets seized from 'Ndrangheta-linked businessman

Two young women missing at sea found dead

Tunisia held 9 Islamist extremists headed for Italy- Salvini

Torrential rain caused flooding at Grosseto

Govt to move forward on budget stability, debt cuts

Spread drops, Milan bourse rises

Three probed in gang-master case after migrant deaths

Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Prof. Gesualdo: «Primo trapianto al mondo a partire da donatore cadavere»

La masseria che faceva affari con 2mila piante droga a Lecce

A Vieste la leggenda di Cristalda e Pizzomunno si trasforma in street art

Tutti pazzi per il parco acquatico gonfiabile: inaugurato il Crazy Park

Salvini a Lesina: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata»

Cerignola, fa la rapina in market:ma in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso

Festa a Palese, 140kg di fuochi d'artificio sequestrati

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori

Conte a Foggia, le foto

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Panico al centro commerciale rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

Gallipoli, blitz nella zona della movida: la polizia con i cani antidroga

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo

