Torrential rain caused flooding at Grosseto

Rome, August 14 - A violent bout of torrential rain pounded the Tuscan city of Grosseto overnight, causing flooding and havoc at a camp site nearby at Principina a Mare, where a pine tree was blown over and hit a camper van and some cars. No one was hurt. Firefighers were called out to conduct interventions in several underpasses in Grosseto that were flooded. On Monday storms hit Veneto. The wave of bad weather is forecast to slide down Italy and hit the south on Wednesday, the Ferragosto national holiday. Farmers have expressed concerns about the impact hailstone falls could have in the wine grape harvest.