Golf: Molinari satisfied after coming 6th at PGA

Rome, August 13 - Italy's Francesco Molinari expressed satisfaction after finishing sixth at the PGA Championship, golf's last major of the season, which was won by Brooks Koepka at the weekend. "It was a positive week," said Molinari, who made history by becoming the first Italian to win a major when he triumphed at the Open Championship last month. "It enabled me to regain the rhythm lost last week at the WGC-Bridgestone. "I didn't make enough putts on the early holes and that stopped me fighting for the title. "I'm back at my level and that is a good sign for the upcoming commitments".