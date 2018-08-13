Storms coming ahead of Ferragosto holiday

Lunedì 13 Agosto 2018 | 16:59

Torre dell'Orso, ragazzina denuncia«Violentata da due extracomunitari»
11.08.2018

Lecce, violenza su una 14enne: denunciato 21 enne del Gambia. Tateo (Lega): castrazione chimica

Blitz della Polizia a Taranto
12.08.2018

Taranto, blitz contro le tendopoli di viale del Tramonto

Bari, chiude Emporio Armani:valzer di marchi in via Sparano
11.08.2018

Bari, chiude Emporio Armani:
valzer di marchi in via Sparano

Palagiustizia Bari
12.08.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, il colpo di scena: «La Procura può restare lì»

Bari in serie C, primo verdettoin arrivo oggi con il calendario B
13.08.2018

Bari in serie C, primo verdetto in arrivo oggi con il calendario B

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo
12.08.2018

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47. Denunciato il comandante

Caporalato, auto senza assicurazione e furgoni stracolmi: multe e sequestri
12.08.2018

Caporalato, auto senza assicurazione e furgoni stracolmi: multe e sequestri

Cerignola, ecco la centrale dei ricambi di Golf rubate: arrestati ricettatori
11.08.2018

Cerignola, ecco la centrale dei ricambi di Golf rubate: arrestati ricettatori

Bari, sequestrati oltre mille ricci di mare lungo la costa
11.08.2018

Bari, sequestrati oltre mille ricci di mare lungo la costa

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco
10.08.2018

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne

Tutti pazzi per il parco acquatico gonfiabile: inaugurato il Crazy Park
12.08.2018

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park

Salvini a Lesina: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata»
11.08.2018

Salvini: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata» Vd

Cerignola, fa la rapina in market:ma in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso
11.08.2018

Cerignola, fa la rapina in market: in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso Vd

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio
09.08.2018

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio

Rome

Storms coming ahead of Ferragosto holiday

Piedmont and Liguria set to be hit first

Storms coming ahead of Ferragosto holiday

Rome, August 13 - A wave of bad weather bringing storms to many parts of the country is set to hit Italy in the run up to Wednesday's Ferragosto holiday national holiday. The weather front is set to hit the northeast first, bringing storms on Monday to Piedmont and Liguria. "On Tuesday the low pressure will slide down our peninsular, bringing conditions of instability to northeast and the central regions," said experts from the Centro Epson Meteo. They said the bad weather will reach southern Italy on Wednesday.

Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Mafia, a un anno dalla tragedia la cerimonia a San Marco in Lamis

 
Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

 
Prof. Gesualdo: «Primo trapianto al mondo a partire da donatore cadavere»

Trapianto di rene a catena a Bari. Gesualdo: «Ecco il primo caso al mondo»

 
La masseria che faceva affari con 2mila piante droga a Lecce

La masseria che faceva affari con 2mila piante droga a Lecce

 
A Vieste la leggenda di Cristalda e Pizzomunno si trasforma in street art

A Vieste la leggenda di Cristalda e Pizzomunno si trasforma in street art

 
Tutti pazzi per il parco acquatico gonfiabile: inaugurato il Crazy Park

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park

1commento

 
Salvini a Lesina: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata»

Salvini: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata» Vd

 
Cerignola, fa la rapina in market:ma in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso

Cerignola, fa la rapina in market: in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso Vd

 

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati cinque spacciatori

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

 
Panico al centro commerciale rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

Panico al centro commerciale
rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

 
Gallipoli, blitz nella zona della movida: la polizia con i cani antidroga

Gallipoli, blitz nella zona della movida: la polizia con i cani antidroga

 
Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47. Denunciato il comandante

 
Bari, sequestrati oltre mille ricci di mare lungo la costa

Bari, sequestrati oltre mille ricci di mare lungo la costa

 

