Over 2,000 illegal traders identified this summer- cops

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
13 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 13 - The finance police said Monday that so far this summer it has tracked down 2,187 illegal traders. It said that those people had never requested a trading licence or told the inland revenue that they had opened a business. The force also said that it had seized around 9.5 million fake or counterfeit products since the start of June, an average of 210,000 a day. It said 761 people had been reported to prosecutors in relation to this and 15 illegal factories and warehouses had been found.
