Inflation accelerates, up to 1.5% in July - ISTAT

Rome
13 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 13 - Italy's annual inflation rate climbed to 1.5% in July, up from 1.3% the previous month, ISTAT said on Monday. This was the highest level since April 2017. The national statistics agency said prices were up 0.3% in month-on-month terms. It said the rise was principally down to rises in electricity and gas prices.
