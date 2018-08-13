Aquarius can go where it likes, but not Italy-Salvini

Rome, August 13 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Monday that the NGO-run migrant search-and-rescue ship Aquarius will not be allowed access to Italy's ports. "Aquarius NGO ship with another 141 immigrants on board: German owned, rented by French NGO, foreign crew, in Maltese waters, flying the flag of Gibraltar," Salvini said via Twitter. "It can go where it wants, (but) not to Italy! Stop human being traffickers and accomplices, #portsclosed and #openhearts".