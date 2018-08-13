Doctors probed over newborn's death

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Salvini: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata» Vd
Brescia
13 Agosto 2018
Brescia, August 13 - All the doctors in the neonatal intensive care department at Brescia's Spedali Civili hospital have been put under investigation after the death of a baby that contracted a deadly bacteria in it, sources said on Monday. The newborn died after contracting the serratia marcescens bacteria. Prosecutors said putting all doctors under investigation was a formality that would make it possible for the probed physicians to nominate a consultant for the autopsy on the body of the baby, who was born prematurely in June. Six other patients were also infected by the bacteria, including the dead child's twin brother. The neonatal intensive care department has been closed to new arrivals so that the area can be cleansed of all possible sources of infection.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Lecce, violenza su una 14enne: denunciato 21 enne del Gambia. Tateo (Lega): castrazione chimica
Taranto, blitz contro le tendopoli di viale del Tramonto
Bari, chiude Emporio Armani:
valzer di marchi in via Sparano
Palagiustizia Bari, il colpo di scena: «La Procura può restare lì»
Nardò, «Basta messa ad alto volume». La protesta: così perderemo la fede