Doctors probed over newborn's death

Brescia, August 13 - All the doctors in the neonatal intensive care department at Brescia's Spedali Civili hospital have been put under investigation after the death of a baby that contracted a deadly bacteria in it, sources said on Monday. The newborn died after contracting the serratia marcescens bacteria. Prosecutors said putting all doctors under investigation was a formality that would make it possible for the probed physicians to nominate a consultant for the autopsy on the body of the baby, who was born prematurely in June. Six other patients were also infected by the bacteria, including the dead child's twin brother. The neonatal intensive care department has been closed to new arrivals so that the area can be cleansed of all possible sources of infection.