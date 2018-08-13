Di Maio says vaccines should be done

Rome, August 13 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio has said that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) is not against vaccinations but admitted there are some "unhealthy' ideas in circulation about them. But he also stressed that the M5S did not agree with a law passed by the previous centre-left administration making vaccinations obligatory for school admissions. "I want to silence some unhealthy ideas against vaccines," Di Maio said in an interview in Monday's Corriere della Sera. "Ever since I've been political chief (of the M5S), we have never been against them. "We want them to be done. "However, we don't look favourably on linking the obligation to school attendance, instead of introducing it when there is a risk of epidemics".