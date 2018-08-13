Di Maio says vaccines should be done

Lunedì 13 Agosto 2018 | 14:42

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Torre dell'Orso, ragazzina denuncia«Violentata da due extracomunitari»
11.08.2018

Lecce, violenza su una 14enne: denunciato 21 enne del Gambia. Tateo (Lega): castrazione chimica

Blitz della Polizia a Taranto
12.08.2018

Taranto, blitz contro le tendopoli di viale del Tramonto

Bari, chiude Emporio Armani:valzer di marchi in via Sparano
11.08.2018

Bari, chiude Emporio Armani:
valzer di marchi in via Sparano

Palagiustizia Bari
12.08.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, il colpo di scena: «La Procura può restare lì»

A Santa Caterina, Nardò
12.08.2018

Nardò, «Basta messa ad alto volume». La protesta: così perderemo la fede

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo
12.08.2018

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47. Denunciato il comandante

Caporalato, auto senza assicurazione e furgoni stracolmi: multe e sequestri
12.08.2018

Caporalato, auto senza assicurazione e furgoni stracolmi: multe e sequestri

Cerignola, ecco la centrale dei ricambi di Golf rubate: arrestati ricettatori
11.08.2018

Cerignola, ecco la centrale dei ricambi di Golf rubate: arrestati ricettatori

Bari, sequestrati oltre mille ricci di mare lungo la costa
11.08.2018

Bari, sequestrati oltre mille ricci di mare lungo la costa

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco
10.08.2018

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne

Salvini a Lesina: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata»
11.08.2018

Salvini: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata» Vd

Tutti pazzi per il parco acquatico gonfiabile: inaugurato il Crazy Park
12.08.2018

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park

Cerignola, fa la rapina in market:ma in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso
11.08.2018

Cerignola, fa la rapina in market: in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso Vd

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio
09.08.2018

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio

Rome

Di Maio says vaccines should be done

Against making being obligatory for school admission - M5S chief

Di Maio says vaccines should be done

Rome, August 13 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio has said that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) is not against vaccinations but admitted there are some "unhealthy' ideas in circulation about them. But he also stressed that the M5S did not agree with a law passed by the previous centre-left administration making vaccinations obligatory for school admissions. "I want to silence some unhealthy ideas against vaccines," Di Maio said in an interview in Monday's Corriere della Sera. "Ever since I've been political chief (of the M5S), we have never been against them. "We want them to be done. "However, we don't look favourably on linking the obligation to school attendance, instead of introducing it when there is a risk of epidemics".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Defence min dismisses talk of military-service return

Defence min dismisses talk of military-service return

 
Soccer: Ronaldo makes instant impact at Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo makes instant impact at Juve

 
Hospital dept staff probed over newborn's death

Hospital dept staff probed over newborn's death

 
Inflation accelerates, up to 1.5% in July - ISTAT

Inflation accelerates, up to 1.5% in July - ISTAT

 
#Aquarius appeals for port of safety

#Aquarius appeals for port of safety

 
Don't fear attack on markets - Di Maio

Don't fear attack on markets - Di Maio

 
Doctors probed over newborn's death

Doctors probed over newborn's death

 
Aquarius can go where it likes, but not Italy-Salvini

Aquarius can go where it likes, but not Italy-Salvini

 

GDM.TV

Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Mafia, a un anno dalla tragedia la cerimonia a San Marco in Lamis

 
Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

 
Prof. Gesualdo: «Primo trapianto al mondo a partire da donatore cadavere»

Trapianto di rene a catena a Bari. Gesualdo: «Ecco il primo caso al mondo»

 
La masseria che faceva affari con 2mila piante droga a Lecce

La masseria che faceva affari con 2mila piante droga a Lecce

 
A Vieste la leggenda di Cristalda e Pizzomunno si trasforma in street art

A Vieste la leggenda di Cristalda e Pizzomunno si trasforma in street art

 
Tutti pazzi per il parco acquatico gonfiabile: inaugurato il Crazy Park

Tutti pazzi per il primo parco acquatico gonfiabile di Bari: ecco il Crazy Park

1commento

 
Salvini a Lesina: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata»

Salvini: «Dedico questa piazza a tutti quelli che non hanno capito che la musica è cambiata» Vd

 
Cerignola, fa la rapina in market:ma in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso

Cerignola, fa la rapina in market: in coda c'è un carabiniere: preso Vd

 

PHOTONEWS

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati 5 spacciatori

Santa Cesarea, pasticche ai ragazzi in discoteca: arrestati cinque spacciatori

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

 
Panico al centro commerciale rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

Panico al centro commerciale
rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

 
Gallipoli, blitz nella zona della movida: la polizia con i cani antidroga

Gallipoli, blitz nella zona della movida: la polizia con i cani antidroga

 
Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47 (20 bimbi). Denunciato il comandante: c'era troppa gente a bordo

Leuca, fiamme su barca da escursione: salvi in 47. Denunciato il comandante

 
Bari, sequestrati oltre mille ricci di mare lungo la costa

Bari, sequestrati oltre mille ricci di mare lungo la costa

 

Digital Edition

13.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU