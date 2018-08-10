Milan bourse down, spread up amid Turkish fears

Venerdì 10 Agosto 2018 | 18:04

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
08.08.2018

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

Regione puglia
08.08.2018

Bando Regione Puglia: 2 milioni per progetti di cultura e spettacolo

Barista porta il conto, lo pagano con minacce di morte e distruggendo il locale
09.08.2018

Barista porta il conto, lo pagano con minacce di morte e distruggendo il locale

Bari in serie C, rivolta di 13 club«Resti fuori chi non ha i requisiti»
09.08.2018

Bari in serie C, rivolta di 13 club
«Resti fuori chi non ha i requisiti»

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina
08.08.2018

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Foggia, testa di vitello con proiettili davanti casa imprenditore Capobianco
10.08.2018

Foggia, testa di vitello con proiettile
Intimidazione all'imprenditore Capobianco

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione
09.08.2018

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Caretta caretta di 60 chili liberata da trappola di rete
09.08.2018

Caretta caretta di 60 chili
liberata da trappola di rete

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido
08.08.2018

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»
09.08.2018

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio
09.08.2018

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio

Salvini a Manfredonia, chefa domicilio e sushi d'aragosta
10.08.2018

Salvini a Manfredonia, lo chef a domicilio e il sushi d'aragosta Vd

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Milan

Milan bourse down, spread up amid Turkish fears

UniCredit under heavy pressure

Milan bourse down, spread up amid Turkish fears

Milan, August 10 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was 3% down on 20,984 points with about an hour of trading left on Friday amid fears about the consequences of plunge in the Turkish lira. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German bund, meanwhile, climbed to 264 basis points, with the yield on the BTP close to 3% at 2.96%. The BTP closed at 252 points on Thursday. UniCredit stock was under heavy pressure. The Italian bank owns Turkish lender Yapi Kredi. Its share price was suspended for excess volatility when it was 5.8% down at 13.60 euros, compared to its starting price of 14.46 euros on Friday.

