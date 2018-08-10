Milan bourse down, spread up amid Turkish fears

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Milan
10 Agosto 2018
Milan, August 10 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was 3% down on 20,984 points with about an hour of trading left on Friday amid fears about the consequences of plunge in the Turkish lira. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German bund, meanwhile, climbed to 264 basis points, with the yield on the BTP close to 3% at 2.96%. The BTP closed at 252 points on Thursday. UniCredit stock was under heavy pressure. The Italian bank owns Turkish lender Yapi Kredi. Its share price was suspended for excess volatility when it was 5.8% down at 13.60 euros, compared to its starting price of 14.46 euros on Friday.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
Bando Regione Puglia: 2 milioni per progetti di cultura e spettacolo
Barista porta il conto, lo pagano con minacce di morte e distruggendo il locale
Bari in serie C, rivolta di 13 club
«Resti fuori chi non ha i requisiti»