Italian museums open during summer holidays

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni
08.08.2018

Taranto, soffoca per colpa di un acino d'uva: morta bimba di 2 anni

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»
28.09.2013

Choc inquinamento a Taranto «Sterile una coppia su quattro e danni per tre generazioni»

Regione puglia
08.08.2018

Bando Regione Puglia: 2 milioni per progetti di cultura e spettacolo

Barista porta il conto, lo pagano con minacce di morte e distruggendo il locale
09.08.2018

Barista porta il conto, lo pagano con minacce di morte e distruggendo il locale

Bari in serie C, rivolta di 13 club«Resti fuori chi non ha i requisiti»
09.08.2018

Bari in serie C, rivolta di 13 club
«Resti fuori chi non ha i requisiti»

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina
08.08.2018

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Foggia, testa di vitello con proiettili davanti casa imprenditore Capobianco
10.08.2018

Foggia, testa di vitello con proiettile
Intimidazione all'imprenditore Capobianco

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione
09.08.2018

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Caretta caretta di 60 chili liberata da trappola di rete
09.08.2018

Caretta caretta di 60 chili
liberata da trappola di rete

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido
08.08.2018

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»
09.08.2018

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio
09.08.2018

Fabrizio Corona in Salento con Nina Moric per il compleanno del figlio

Salvini a Manfredonia, chefa domicilio e sushi d'aragosta
10.08.2018

Salvini a Manfredonia, lo chef a domicilio e il sushi d'aragosta Vd

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e 55 feriti
06.08.2018

Bologna, rogo ed esplosioni dopo incidente sull'A14, 2 morti e oltre 80 feriti

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Italian museums open during summer holidays

Special events organized in August at many venues

Italian museums open during summer holidays

(ANSAmed) - ROME, 10 AUGUST - Art is not going on holiday this summer with museums across Italy open throughout August, including on the 15th. Marc Chagall will be the protagonist at the civic museum of Villa Colloredo Mels in Recanati with the show "Marc Chagall. Le favole ed alter storie" (Marc Chagall. Fables and Other Stories). The exhibit, which runs until September 30, focuses on the artist's fascination for La Fontaine's work, which he represented through the technique of engraving. On display, alongside the illustrations of the Fables will be two artworks rarely exhibited on loan from an Italian private collection - King David and His Harp and Musicien et Danseuse. The National museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome MAXXI will offer throughout the month of August (including on the 15th) a special 7-euro ticket to visit its 12 exhibits and ongoing special projects. The museum will also remain open until 10 pm on Thursdays. Events include a display of the work of 40 African artists in "African Metropolis An imaginary city", which runs through November 4, and "Road to justice", until October 14. Bauhaus architecture will be the focus of "Tel Aviv, the White City", running through September 2, and Bruno Zevi's work and students in "Zevi's architects", until September 23. The exhibit "Capolavori del Trecento. Il cantiere di Giotto, Spoleto e l'Appennino" (Masterpieces of the 1300s. Giotto's building site, Spoleto and the Appenines" will be showcased in four Umbria cities: in Trevi at the Museo di San Francesco; in Spoleto at the Museo Diocesano - Basilica di Sant'Eufemia and the Museo Nazionale del Ducato; in Montefalco at the museum complex of San Francesco. The show runs through November 4 with 70 masterworks highlighting how Umbria was at the center of an extraordinary artistic revolution between the 13th and 14th centuries. Turin's Museo del Cinema will be open and will offer visitors the possibility of seeing, along with its permanent collection, also "SoundFrames. Cinema and music on show", a project on the connection between film and music. The museum and its panoramic lift will also be open on August 15 from 9 am until 8 pm. The Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan will offer special projects including one on August 16 when a ticket from 6 until 10:15 pm will only cost 3 euros, offering visitors the possibility of seeing the entire collection, visiting all its rooms and listening to the students of the Civica Scuola di Musica Claudio Abbado. Another opportunity on offer will be a free tour of the Pinacoteca (including an entry ticket) to learn about the history of the museum and its collections with a special focus on great masterpieces (until August 22). Milan's Palazzo Reale will also be open and offer events including the exhibit "Bonalumi 1958 - 2013" (until September 30) five years after the death of the painter Agostino Bonalumi (1935-2013), and "Pino Pinelli. Pittura oltre il limite" (or painting beyond the limit, until September 16), the first dedicated to the master of analytic painting. Another show will focus on luxury - "Luxus. Lo Stupore della Bellezza" (surprising beauty, until September 30) while "Alik Cavaliere. L'universo verde", (the green universe), will showcase the sculptor's evolution and his focus on nature on the 20th anniversary of his death. In Genoa, Palazzo Ducale will be open in August and will offer on the 15th a special ticket for 5 euros to visit the show "México, la pittura dei grandi muralisti e gli scatti di vita di Frida Kahlo e Diego Rivera" on the art of great muralists and photos portraying Khalo and Rivera and to see the Torre Grimaldina, the prison and formal rooms. (ANSAmed).

Milan bourse down, spread up amid Turkish fears

 
Dagli alberi storti alle voragini: la «sfortuna» della nuova Piazza Massari

Dagli alberi storti alle voragini: la «sfortuna» della nuova Piazza Massari

 
Prof. Gesualdo: «Primo trapianto al mondo a partire da donatore cadavere»

Trapianto di rene a catena a Bari. Gesualdo: «Ecco il primo caso al mondo»

 
Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di RyanairMalori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

Brindisi, l'aereo-forno di Ryanair
Malori a bordo. «Bloccati sulla pista»

 
Commemorazione fratelli Luciani, il video

Mafia, a un anno dalla tragedia la cerimonia a San Marco in Lamis

 
Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

Strage braccianti, la protesta dei migranti: «Noi non ce la facciamo più, basta»

 
I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

I berretti rossi in marcia contro lo sfruttamento dei braccianti

 
Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

Conte a Foggia: «Contro il caporalato bisogna rafforzare i controlli»

 
Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

Foggia, Salvini: «Meno sbarchi ci saranno e meno problemi ci saranno»

 

Caretta caretta di 60 chili liberata da trappola di rete

Caretta caretta di 60 chili
liberata da trappola di rete

 
Panico al centro commerciale rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

Panico al centro commerciale
rapinatori assaltano gioielleria

 
Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

Mattanza fratelli Luciani a San Marco in Lamis, le foto della commemorazione

 
Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

Autocisterna di GPL si rovescia sulla litoranea: conducente sotto effetto di cocaina

 
«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto dei due cortei con Emiliano e Placido

«Basta morti sul lavoro»: le foto del corteo USB con Emiliano

 
Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti: «Combattiamo insieme alle autorità la piaga del caporalato»

Foggia, l'ambasciatore del Senegal fa visita ai braccianti:«Combattiamo insieme la piaga del caporalato» Ft

 
Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda»

Strage braccianti, Salvini ai migranti: «Aiutiamoci a vicenda» FOTO

 
Conte a Foggia, le foto

Premier Conte a Foggia, le foto

 

