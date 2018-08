Man reported for allegedly kicking puppy to death

Piacenza, August 10 - Carabinieri police in the northern city of Piacenza have reported a 55-year-old man to criminal prosecutors for alleged kicking a six-month-old puppy to death in the spring. Local people called the cops, saying they had seen a man attacking the animal in a park. The dog, which belonged to the suspect's partner, was taken to a vet, but to no avail. The 55-year-old said he found the dog poisoned, but an autopsy confirmed the version of the witnesses, sources said.