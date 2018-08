FI is in excellent health - Berlusconi

Rome, August 10 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Friday dismissed talk of his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party being in the doldrums. "Forza Italia is in excellent health, there are no significant losses (of members)," Berlusconi said in a statement. "On the contrary, new local administrators are coming in from civil experiences, from the north to the south". The media billionaire said he wanted to "clarify a series of news stories about Forza Italia that could determine mistakes and misunderstandings about our political prospects". Berlusconi was referring in particular to a story in daily newspaper Libero with the headline "Silvio is founding a party to anger Salvini". Some recent opinion polls have put FI's support at under 10%.