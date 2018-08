Cow's head left on doorstep of ex-soccer club chairman

Foggia, August 10 - A cow's head with a Kalashnikov bullet inside was found on Friday on the doorstep of the home of businessman Tullio Capobianco, the 62-year-old former owner of Foggia soccer team, sources said. Another intimidatory act took place on June 9 when the front door of the house was set alight. Foggia are currently in Italian soccer's second tier, Serie B.